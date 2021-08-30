Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the July 29th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Caledonia Mining by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Caledonia Mining by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Caledonia Mining by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Caledonia Mining by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.92. 12,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,415. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.99. The company has a market cap of $144.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.77. Caledonia Mining has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $29.98 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

