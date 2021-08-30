Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 7,620 call options on the company. This is an increase of 561% compared to the average daily volume of 1,152 call options.

MX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

MX traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,810. The company has a market capitalization of $831.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.62. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,606 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $18,345,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after acquiring an additional 706,503 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $14,558,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $12,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

