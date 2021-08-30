Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 7,620 call options on the company. This is an increase of 561% compared to the average daily volume of 1,152 call options.
MX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.
MX traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,810. The company has a market capitalization of $831.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.62. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $26.98.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,606 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $18,345,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after acquiring an additional 706,503 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $14,558,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $12,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
Read More: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.