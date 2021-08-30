Financial Review: Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) & MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) and MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charlie’s and MediWound’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 2.92 -$7.19 million N/A N/A MediWound $21.76 million 4.48 -$9.20 million ($0.34) -10.53

Charlie’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MediWound.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and MediWound’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67% MediWound -38.43% -171.14% -31.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of MediWound shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Charlie’s and MediWound, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A MediWound 0 0 4 0 3.00

MediWound has a consensus price target of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 99.02%. Given MediWound’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MediWound is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Risk & Volatility

Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, meaning that its stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediWound has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MediWound beats Charlie’s on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

