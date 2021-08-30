Insider Selling: Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PRI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.81. 53,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.47. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.63 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,381,000 after acquiring an additional 35,957 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,109,000 after purchasing an additional 130,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100,932 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,926,000 after purchasing an additional 595,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,171,000 after purchasing an additional 218,581 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

