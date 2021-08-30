Insider Selling: Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:PRI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.81. 53,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.47. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.63 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.66.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,381,000 after acquiring an additional 35,957 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,109,000 after purchasing an additional 130,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100,932 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,926,000 after purchasing an additional 595,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,171,000 after purchasing an additional 218,581 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.
