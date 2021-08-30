Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) CFO John Landry Sells 11,199 Shares

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) CFO John Landry sold 11,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $310,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Landry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, John Landry sold 8,801 shares of Vapotherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $242,203.52.

VAPO traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $28.05. 491,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,351. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $729.50 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of -1.60. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $38.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Vapotherm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Vapotherm by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Vapotherm by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,228 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Vapotherm by 93,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vapotherm by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

