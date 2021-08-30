MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells $7,064,200.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total transaction of $7,064,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MSTR traded down $4.21 on Monday, reaching $702.99. The company had a trading volume of 521,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,745. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $639.28.

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth about $633,429,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $90,540,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,969,000 after buying an additional 95,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,542,000 after buying an additional 62,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,155,000. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

