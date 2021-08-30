MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells $7,064,200.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total transaction of $7,064,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ MSTR traded down $4.21 on Monday, reaching $702.99. The company had a trading volume of 521,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,745. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $639.28.
MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.33.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
