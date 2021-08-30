ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.8% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $27,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,160,000 after purchasing an additional 178,736 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,217,000 after purchasing an additional 836,782 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,260,000 after purchasing an additional 565,279 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,159,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,288,000 after purchasing an additional 80,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 950,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,038,000 after purchasing an additional 51,931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.73. 400,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,013. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

