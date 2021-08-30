ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 8,746 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,683,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,736,693. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

