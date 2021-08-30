EULAV Asset Management Boosts Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.35. The company had a trading volume of 108,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,217. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.50. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,900 shares of company stock worth $783,235. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

