Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report sales of $219.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.00 million to $219.92 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $215.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $913.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $911.44 million to $915.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $935.17 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $935.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.49. The stock had a trading volume of 162,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,351. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,736.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.07.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $218,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,677 shares of company stock worth $1,001,627. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 14,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.