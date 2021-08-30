Analysts Set NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) PT at $27.17

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.79. 1,909,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,376,275. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.