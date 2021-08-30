Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives $1.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.43.

CELTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price target on shares of Centamin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,353. Centamin has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Centamin’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

