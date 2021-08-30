Surevest LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Surevest LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.59. 2,242,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,761. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

