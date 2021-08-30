OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Down 54.4% in August

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the July 29th total of 25,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OptimumBank stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in OptimumBank during the first quarter worth $39,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OptimumBank by 17.7% during the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OptimumBank during the second quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in OptimumBank by 34.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OptimumBank during the second quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

