Short Interest in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Decreases By 51.1%

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the July 29th total of 215,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NAD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 358,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,790. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 28.1% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $96,000.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

