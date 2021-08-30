Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the July 29th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
PIM traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 109,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,224. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
