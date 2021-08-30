Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the July 29th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PIM traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 109,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,224. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,050,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,682,000 after acquiring an additional 145,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 260,079 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 131,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

