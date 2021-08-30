Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Director Sells C$540,800.00 in Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Director Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total value of C$540,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,048,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,299,200.

Nitin N. Kumbhani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 10,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.31, for a total value of C$103,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 1,300 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$13,650.00.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,168. Fiera Capital Co. has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$11.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.04.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

