Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.

BRX stock remained flat at $$23.33 during trading on Monday. 1,297,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,897. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,400. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $49,591,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $36,496,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $21,886,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,427,000 after purchasing an additional 861,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,441,000 after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

