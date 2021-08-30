Buckhead Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $319.39. 678,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $321.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 103.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.84.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,949 shares of company stock worth $15,233,719 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.10.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.