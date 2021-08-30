EULAV Asset Management Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 1.8% of EULAV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $66,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after acquiring an additional 65,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,737,000 after acquiring an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after acquiring an additional 92,788 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

ServiceNow stock traded up $9.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $641.65. 797,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $432.85 and a 12 month high of $643.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $575.21. The firm has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 764.52, a PEG ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.