Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $48,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.21. 257,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,566,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

