Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 36.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,682 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 53,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,669. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $103.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

