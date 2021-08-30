Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 47.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Cerner by 141.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 180.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.22. The stock had a trading volume of 987,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,760. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

