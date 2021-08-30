Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 377 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,352 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.32. 335,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,979,309. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.94. The company has a market capitalization of $165.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

