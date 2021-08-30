Zacks: Brokerages Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Shares of BJRI traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.47. 286,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.38 million, a P/E ratio of -42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.96.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.