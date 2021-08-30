$2.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report sales of $2.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.03 billion. Crown posted sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $11.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Crown by 2,292.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.97. The stock had a trading volume of 621,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,022. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Crown has a 1-year low of $71.92 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

