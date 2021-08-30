Brokerages Set Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) PT at $11.00

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KGFHY. BNP Paribas cut Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

OTCMKTS KGFHY traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 34,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,565. Kingfisher has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.