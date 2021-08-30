SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,928 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,250,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,067,000 after acquiring an additional 277,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,880,000 after purchasing an additional 94,702 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,915,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 69,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.30. 70,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,564. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.10. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $54.44.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

