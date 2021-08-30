Buckhead Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.7% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.93. 3,841,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,018,807. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.59. The company has a market cap of $349.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

