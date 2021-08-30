Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.50

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 769767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $143.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.