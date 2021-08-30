Short Interest in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Decreases By 47.2%

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the July 29th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61,585 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 37,714 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNDO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 44,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,346. MIND C.T.I. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.73.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

