International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.96

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 77106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get International Money Express alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $696.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $141,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,987.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,595,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 819,230 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,382,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 671,259 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,382,000 after purchasing an additional 648,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,757,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.