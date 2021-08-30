Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.25

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 709690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OGZPY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Erste Group raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

