Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Update

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 292,600 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the July 29th total of 443,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of KBNT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.41. 67,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,739. Kubient has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.58.

Get Kubient alerts:

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Kubient had a negative net margin of 381.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.97%.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Kubient from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Grainne M. Coen acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBNT. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kubient in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Kubient in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kubient in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kubient in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kubient by 78.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.