Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the July 29th total of 9,130,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

