TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Update

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the July 29th total of 434,800 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 46,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,692. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.14.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 40.70%. As a group, analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MEDS shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

