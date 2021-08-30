Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 28,603 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,583 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,603 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 1.4% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $50,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Target stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.53. The company had a trading volume of 171,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a one year low of $143.38 and a one year high of $267.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.