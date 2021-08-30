EULAV Asset Management Takes $12.81 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,812,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $344.42. 555,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,080. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

