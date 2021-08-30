Surevest LLC Decreases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Surevest LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $367.62. 541,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,350. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

