CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTGLY. VTB Capital cut shares of CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. AlphaValue cut shares of CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $13.19 price target on shares of CD Projekt and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.67. 33,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,961. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $32.40.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

