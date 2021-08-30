USDX Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005733 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007221 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 103% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

