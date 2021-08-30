Brokerages Expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect that TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. TC Energy posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TC Energy.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Shares of TRP stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $47.52. 1,397,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,715. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,852,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,762,000 after buying an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 235,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

