EULAV Asset Management Purchases 10,000 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 24.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $21,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $521.54. 528,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,490. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $469.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 99.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $528.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $896,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,306 shares of company stock worth $29,720,831. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

