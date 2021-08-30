Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Workday were worth $15,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Workday by 41.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $6,956,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $271.37. 1,892,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,721. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.81 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of -382.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Barclays upped their price target on Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.13.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

