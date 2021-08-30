CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Reduced by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 2.0% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $1,338,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,334 shares of company stock valued at $77,041,763. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $286.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,761,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of -397.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.37.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.