Meristem Family Wealth LLC Acquires 3,294 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,291 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $236.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,761. The company has a market cap of $176.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.48. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

