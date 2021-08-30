Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 119.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,857,346,000 after purchasing an additional 151,977 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after buying an additional 401,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,419,834,000 after buying an additional 458,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,549,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,208. The firm has a market cap of $179.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.