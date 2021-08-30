Eq LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Eq LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,970,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 443.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,595,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,682,467. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.58. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $167.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

