Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,546 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,972,797. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.