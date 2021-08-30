Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Down 34.9% in August

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the July 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FRCOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA lowered Fast Retailing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fast Retailing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

FRCOY traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,396. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.02. Fast Retailing has a twelve month low of $59.21 and a twelve month high of $103.87.

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

